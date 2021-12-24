DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENSO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.94. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

