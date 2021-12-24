Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KSLLF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Kalera AS has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Kalera AS Company Profile

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

