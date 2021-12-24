Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CABGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

