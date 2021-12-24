Head-To-Head Review: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 26.58% 10.72% 1.01% First Bancorp 35.36% 14.57% 1.38%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fulton Financial pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.81 $178.04 million $1.56 10.86 First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.54 $27.13 million $3.07 9.98

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Fulton Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

