Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96%

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.50 $4.44 million $1.63 16.14 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.78 $20.32 million $2.30 8.98

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.61%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.