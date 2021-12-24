ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “
IO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
