Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

