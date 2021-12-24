Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $54.22 on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

