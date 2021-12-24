Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

CERN stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

