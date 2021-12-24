DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

