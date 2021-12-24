Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

SMSMY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

