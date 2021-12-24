Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33. Lilium has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $54,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $5,255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

