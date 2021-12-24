Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,166,327 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of £2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.20.

Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

