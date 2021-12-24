Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Braze Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Braze in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.