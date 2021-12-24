Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.33

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.33 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 48.15 ($0.64). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 48.15 ($0.64), with a volume of 29,049 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £25.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.91.

Driver Group Company Profile (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

