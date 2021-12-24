Contrasting Puxin (NEW) & Its Competitors

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 69 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Puxin to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Puxin alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Puxin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 341 1195 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 102.39%. Given Puxin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% Puxin Competitors 1.04% -31.12% 6.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million 11.52 Puxin Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -19.09

Puxin’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.