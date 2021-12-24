JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.16.

NASDAQ MU opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

