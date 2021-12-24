Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.