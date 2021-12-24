Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUWE. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

