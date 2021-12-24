Raymond James Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Company Profile

