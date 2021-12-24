Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Hold

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

