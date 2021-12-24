SVB Leerink Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $50.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of ITCI opened at $51.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

