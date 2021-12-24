Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.