FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $475.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $485.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.20 and a 200-day moving average of $393.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

