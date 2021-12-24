FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $475.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.
Shares of FDS stock opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $485.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.20 and a 200-day moving average of $393.36.
In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
