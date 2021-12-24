SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of SEMR opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $364,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,809 shares of company stock worth $24,180,956 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

