Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on THRN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01. Thorne Healthtech has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

