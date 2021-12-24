XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.