Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

