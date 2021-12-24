BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Critical Analysis

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.67 $5.52 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.40 $45.53 million $3.71 11.30

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

