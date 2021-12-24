Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

