Contrasting Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 20.17 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.69 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44% Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97%

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Movano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

