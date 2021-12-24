Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to “Outperform”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.