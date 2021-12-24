Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Precigen stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.30. Precigen has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 253,700 shares valued at $1,193,608. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

