BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.01

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $14.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 56,715 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

