KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

