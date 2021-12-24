Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.34

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and traded as high as $22.69. Canfor shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,436 shares traded.

CFPZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

