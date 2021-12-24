Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambium continues to benefit from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. The company’s multi-gigabit wireless solutions provide connectivity tools to solve challenges efficiently to enable next-generation use cases. Its solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. However, the company operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses strain its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $693.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

