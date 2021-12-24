BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,950 shares of company stock worth $6,767,173. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

