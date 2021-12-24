Credit Suisse Group Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $340.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $297.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.83.

argenx stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.62 and its 200-day moving average is $308.78. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 522,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 198.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

