Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

