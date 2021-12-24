RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Get RxSight alerts:

RXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. RxSight has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $4,175,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $11,403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.