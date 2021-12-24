Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 484,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,540 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

