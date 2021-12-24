KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $387.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.52. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

