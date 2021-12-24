FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) vs. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Head to Head Review

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allbirds and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FIGS $263.11 million 16.38 $49.76 million N/A N/A

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A FIGS -2.63% -6.32% -4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allbirds and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75 FIGS 0 2 10 0 2.83

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 40.33%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 60.91%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Allbirds.

Summary

FIGS beats Allbirds on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

