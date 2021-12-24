Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) versus Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Critical Review

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harvard Bioscience and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 267.51%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $102.10 million 2.84 -$7.81 million ($0.05) -142.00 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -1.60% 9.59% 4.82% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Codex DNA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

