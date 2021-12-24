OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.22 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.