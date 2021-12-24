Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

