Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 852.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.