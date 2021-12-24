Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 852.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.