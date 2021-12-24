Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

CERN opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

