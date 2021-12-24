Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $708.48

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.48 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 652 ($8.61). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 656.20 ($8.67), with a volume of 456,483 shares.

TATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.55) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 708.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

